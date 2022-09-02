RED BANK: SEARCH LEADS TO DRUG BUST

Red Bank police arrested a borough man on drug and weapons charges, Chief Darren McConnell said in a prepared statement issued Friday afternoon.

At 1pm on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Red Bank Police Department executed a search warrant at a Montgomery Terrace apartment. The warrant was issued following a four-month investigation by Det. Sean Hauschildt and members of the Red Bank PD Detective Bureau.

The search of the residence uncovered various narcotics and a loaded handgun. Jaheed Hill, 48 years old, of Montgomery Terrace was charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics within 500 feet of a Public Housing Complex (2nd degree); Certain Persons not to Possess Weapons (2nd degree); Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Narcotics Offense (2nd degree); Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (3rd degree), Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (3rd degree) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a knife (4th degree).

Hill was held in custody pending transportation to Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

