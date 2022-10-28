RED BANK: LYNCH SCHOLARSHIP FUNDED

Lynch scholar David ‘Louie’ Connolly, center, with Monsignor Joseph Rosie and RBC President Bob Abatemarco. Below, Ann Marie and Dennis Lynch. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release

Red Bank Catholic (RBC) is honored to announce the endowment of the Dennis P. Lynch ’59 Merit Scholarship. The scholarship has been generously donated by the Lynch Family, in memory of Dennis’s exemplary character and love of his alma mater.

After a full and remarkable life as a leader, mentor, friend, husband and father, Dennis died on April 10, 2021.

The Dennis P. Lynch Scholarship will be a four-year, full tuition merit scholarship annually awarded to an incoming freshman who has proven to be a well rounded student leader, dedicated to learning and personal growth. Lynch Scholars will be encouraged to use their God given talents to live the mission established by the Sisters of Mercy in an active way in both the school and the larger community.

“RBC has the honor of having called Dennis Lynch one of its own. His life and work are deeply rooted and intertwined with his alma mater, and serve as a role model and inspiration to current and future Caseys. Through the endowment of this scholarship, Dennis’s legacy of accomplishment and service to others will continue for generations to come,” shared Red BankCatholic President Robert Abatemarco.

While a student at RBC, Dennis met his “best friend for life” who later became his wife, Ann Marie Blades ’59. Ann Marie fondly recalls their time at RBC when they shared virtually all of their classes together from freshman through senior year. She observed him first hand as a consistent scholar and athlete, who excelled in both the classroom and in sports.

Dennis’s athletic accomplishments did not end in high school. During and after his years at Yale, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and his service in the U.S. Coast Guard, he continued to distinguish himself on both the basketball and tennis courts. Dennis was a member of the 1962 Yale Ivy League Basketball Championship Team and was named an All-Ivy Player in 1963 and 1964. He was also a point guard for the Navy and All-Service Teams in 1965 and was ultimately drafted by the N.Y. Knicks. Dennis continued playing tennis throughout his life and in 2000 was voted by the Asbury Park Press the second best player in the history of Jersey Shore Tennis. In recognition of these honors, in 2016 Dennis was inducted into the Red Bank Catholic

Hall of Fame for all his athletic, and other, accomplishments.

Among those other accomplishments were achieving the position of V.P. at Smith, Barney & Co. and cofounding the investment advisory firm of Lynch and Mayer, Inc., in N.Y.C., in 1976. For twenty years L & M ranked nationally in the top quintile of large-cap investment managers. Paralleling his successes in the business world was Dennis’s firm commitment to community service. Aside from his election to the Rumson Borough Council, he served as President of the Seabright Tennis Club, Vice-Chair of the Rumson Country Day School, and Board member of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation, the Meridian Health Group, and the Navesink House (now. The Atrium CCRC).

Moreover, the loyalty and dedication that Dennis and his family have shown RBC has been both profound and lasting. Aside from spearheading a fund-raising drive on behalf of the elderly Sisters of Mercy, Dennis and Ann Marie generously funded numerous scholarships at RBC to support students in need. Additionally, the Lynches were Leadership Donors to the Vincent J. Eck Student Center in 2010. This gift honored their parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Coleman Blades and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Lynch, for providing Dennis and Ann Marie their Red Bank Catholic education.

“Dennis and Ann Marie have always had their school foremost in their hearts. Their generosity in. supporting the Eck Student Center project gives generations of Caseys the opportunity to strive for excellence and mature through competition,” emphasized Joe Montano, Director of Institutional Advancement and Athletics.

The first Dennis P. Lynch Merit Scholarship was awarded this year to David Louis Connolly ‘26, of Tinton Falls. David, who is known as “Louie,” is a Red Bank Catholic legacy. His grandmother, Margaret Alessi ‘71, father, David Connolly ‘87, mother Margot MacPherson ‘90, and sister, Margaret Connolly ‘25 are all Caseys. In middle school, Louie was involved with student council, athletics and community service. Since coming to RBC Louie has continued to pursue these interests by running for student council, playing freshman football, and joining the club, Caseys for a Cure. Additionally, Louie plans to wrestle in the winter and join Catholic Athletes for Christ.

“Louie exemplifies the purpose of the Dennis P. Lynch Merit Scholarship. He has well-rounded achievements in and out of the classroom. Louie is dedicated to his academics, to service and to the Red Bank Catholic community,” President Abatemarco pointed out.

Abatemarco went on to say, “This scholarship gift is truly special, as it was made out of love….The love Dennis and Ann Marie shared with each other for decades and their love of the school where it all began.”

