RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?

Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume.

Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Going through hundreds of photos from Sunday’s parade this week, redbankgreen came across a face we had not recognized as they were snapped, or even as we were preparing a Monday post.

“Wait a second,” we thought. “Is that…?”

It appeared to us that a world-renowned pop star who lives locally had not only dressed up – in a lace-trimmed blouse, black corset and black hat with a cameo brooch – and marched in the borough’s 75th annual Halloween Parade, but had topped it off by smooching a clown in the White Street parking lot at parade’s end.

But we’re being coy about who we think this person is, because we haven’t been able to reach her, and her manager tells us our photos don’t show his client.

“But I definitely see the resemblance!” he said via email.

That should end it, right?

Still, and not to impugn the manager’s veracity, we’ve been obsessing over this, comparing tons of images from Google with our photos, and well, if it isn’t her, she’s got a dead-ringer doppelganger. Same green eyes; same nose, mouth and chin; same smile; same dimple creases. Same love of dressing up for Halloween.

A friend who works with facial recognition software tells us our pix and those of the singer are a “99.999 percent match. It’s so her. I’d bet money on it.”

So let’s crowdsource this, and maybe put the question to rest: is this Lincroft resident Debbie Harry, of Blondie? Or is it someone who just looks a lot like her and deserves a Halloween trophy of her own – while redbankgreen eats crow?

