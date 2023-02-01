RED BANK: DUSTED

Red Bank, under its first dusting of snow of winter 2022-2023, as seen from Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina on Riverside Avenue.

By 8 a.m, the with less than half an inch on the ground, the flurries were ending, with morning clouds expected to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures were expected to peak at about 36 degrees. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Posted on February 1, 2023 at 7:50 am, filed under FAIR HAVEN, Featured, LITTLE SILVER, RED BANK, SHREWSBURY, Weather and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.