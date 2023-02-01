RED BANK: EASTSIDE PARK PLANS SLATED

A public hearing on plans for upgrades to the basketball and tennis/pickleball courts in a Red Bank park has been rescheduled for next week, the borough announced Wednesday.

A post on the borough website said officials will hold an information session for the public Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

(The presentation was originally scheduled for January 18, but postponed in order to allow the Parks and Rec committee to review the plans.)

“The draft plan for upgrades to the basketball court and tennis/pickleball courts at Eastside Park will be reviewed,” the announcement said. “Those interested in reviewing the plans and providing comments or seeking information from the engineer are encouraged to attend.”

The session is not a meeting of the governing body, the post said.

No drawings or other materials were provided. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

The presentation was originally scheduled for January 18, but postponed in order to allow the Parks and Rec committee to review the plans.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.