RED BANK: TAKE A STROLL, SWEETHEARTS





Red Bank RiverCenter unveils a new Valentine’s Day downtown event Saturday, one for lovers… of strolling, shopping and dining.

Here’s what you need to know.The downtown promotion agency has put together an event dubbed “Sweet Stroll,” with special Valentine’s Day offers from retailers and restaurants three days in advance of the actual day.

Here’s how it works.

Stop at Once Bitten Donuts at 86 Broad Street (across from Linden Place) anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There, staffers from RiverCenter and the Red Bank Visitors Center will be distributing free tote bags filled with goodies, along with a walking map showing locations of the participating businesses.

Of the 27 businesses (as of Friday) that are participating, some of them are offering discounts, some of them have giveaways including free chocolate, and some have special items that are specially priced for the stroll.

A complete list of participating businesses can be found here.

