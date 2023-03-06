RED BANK: CARS STOLEN AFTER HOME BREAK-IN

The burglary and thefts occurred at a home on Vista Place, police said. (Google map. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Thieves stole two luxury cars after breaking into a Red Bank home and swiping the keys last week, borough police said Sunday.

According to Captain Mike Frazee, burglars entered through the patio door of a home on Vista Place early Wednesday morning and grabbed the keys to three vehicles.

They then stole two vehicles: a black 2023 BMW X4 sedan and a white 2023 Range Rover.

A third luxury vehicle, parked in a garage, was left behind, Frazee said.

Nothing else was taken from the home, he said.

A resident of the house found the patio door open around 4:45 a.m., but thought it had been blown open by wind, according to a report by Patrolman Michael Zadlock. The resident discovered the keys and the vehicles missing almost three hours later and called police, Frazee said.

An investigation by Detective Paul Perez turned up “grainy” video from a neighbor’s security system showing a suspect “dark colored” SUV in the area at about 12:30 a.m., when police believe the crimes occurred, Frazee said.

The video shows no detail, however, and the SUV was itself likely stolen elsewhere, he said.

The stolen vehicles were later tracked down using vehicle-equipped GPS. The Range Rover was found unattended in East Rutherford, and the BMW was located unattended in Newark with a significant amount of damage, Frazee said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 732-530-2700.

Noting an ongoing wave of luxury car thefts, sometimes accompanied by home break-ins, Frazee asked that borough residents be vigilant and “take extra steps to ensure both their homes and vehicles are locked overnight.”

“As always, we need to work together as a community, so if you see or hear something please call the police immediately,” he said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.