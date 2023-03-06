RED BANK: CANDIDACIES APPEAR SET

Fifteen candidates are expected be on the ballot for the May 9 election. (Photo by Red Bank Together. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Looks like Red Bank voters will have two mayoral candidates and 13 contenders for six council seats to choose from in the historic election scheduled for May 9.

According to borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen, no candidates other than those previously disclosed came in with the required paperwork by the 4 p.m. Monday deadline.

“That’s it,” Reinertsen told redbankgreen at 4:02 p.m. “I had heard rumors we might be receiving another one, but it’s after 4 o’clock, so…”

Reinertsen said she has not yet completed her review of the petitions for eligibility, a process she expects to wrap up Tuesday. To get on the ballot, candidates were required to submit at least 78 valid petition signatures, or one percent of the number of registered voters as of last November’s election.

If all the candidates clear that bar, the nonpartisan election will feature two full slates and one unaffiliated council contender. They are:

• The “Red Bank Together” slate, topped by slate mayoral candidate Tim Hogan, of Hudson Avenue, whose day job is president and chief executive at Riverview Medical Center.

His team includes Michael Ballard, of East Bergen Place, now in his second term on council; first-term council members Jacqueline Sturdivant, of Prospect Avenue, and John Jackson, of East Bergen Place; Sean Murphy, of Throckmorton Avenue; Linda Hill, of McClaren Street; and Erin Fleming, of River Road.

• The “Red Bank’s Ready” slate, led by first-term incumbent mayor Billy Portman, of John Street, seeking to retain his seat.

The slate includes second-term councilmember and Democratic party Chairperson Kate Triggiano, of Leighton Avenue; Ben Forest, of Locust Avenue; Kristina Bonatakis, of Riverside Avenue, Nancy Facey-Blackwood, of Chestnut Street; David Cassidy, of McLaren Street; and Laura Jannone, of East Bergen Place.

• Also declared as a council candidate is Suzanne Viscomi, of Cedar Street, running solo.

Reinertsen said she will hold a public drawing in the council chamber to determine the order in which the names of the candidates will appear on the ballot, with one column for mayoral contenders and another for council candidates. The date of the drawing has not been set, but is expected around the middle of next week, and will be advertised, Reinertsen said.

And then what? Here are some key dates, according to an election calendar set by the Monmouth County Clerk:

March 25: Monmouth County Clerk begins mailing out mail-in ballots

April 18: Voter registration deadline for special election

May 2: Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot by mail

May 3: County clerk mails out sample ballots

May 5 through May 7: Early, in-person voting at borough hall only

May 9: Election Day

June 13: Runoff election, if needed.

July 1: Reorganization under the council-manager form of municipal government.

Here’s the 2022 Charter Study Commission report, which explains nonpartisan elections and the coming form of government: Red Bank Charter Study Commission Final Report 071922

