RED BANK: A LIGHT, LATE-WINTER DUSTING

With less than two weeks to go before the start of spring, early risers across the Greater Red Bank Green awoke Tuesday to something of a rarity this winter: a light dusting of snow. Above, the serene scene on the grassy island between East and West Lake roads in Red Bank at 5 a.m.

That’s it for the white stuff for now, with daytime temperatures heading back into the mid-40s Tuesday. Check out the extended the National Weather Service forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

