RED BANK: A LIGHT, LATE-WINTER DUSTING
With less than two weeks to go before the start of spring, early risers across the Greater Red Bank Green awoke Tuesday to something of a rarity this winter: a light dusting of snow. Above, the serene scene on the grassy island between East and West Lake roads in Red Bank at 5 a.m.
That’s it for the white stuff for now, with daytime temperatures heading back into the mid-40s Tuesday. Check out the extended the National Weather Service forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Tuesday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.