MIDDLETOWN: RIVERFRONT PARK TO OPEN

In the works for more than eight years, Swimming River Park in the River Plaza section of Middletown is set to make its official debut Monday.

Monmouth County officials have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park, on West Front Street next to the Senator Joseph Kyrillos Bridge, for 10:30 a.m.

Located directly across the river from Red Bank’s Bellhaven Natural Area, the 18-acre park offers public boat ramp access to the river for fishing, crabbing, wildlife observation and touring from March 1 to November 30. No boat rentals or boat storage are available at this time.

The county acquired the property in September, 2015 with assistance from the Monmouth Conservation Foundation. Other improvements include bulkheading, a kayak beach launch area, docks, a walking trail and parking. Additional details about the design are here.

The event will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.

