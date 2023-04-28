RED BANK: STREETLIFE GIGS AVAILABLE

It’s not quite the mainstage at the Basie, but the sidewalks of downtown Red Bank offer a platform for singers, musicians and other entertainers to share their talents in the open air this summer. Past StreetLife participants have included the Kilkenny Cats, seen in 2017 at top, and Phred Morris, above, last July. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank RiverCenter announced last week that it still has openings for its Streetlife series of Saturday night mini-concerts scattered across the downtown.

“While we will be bringing back some of our favorites from previous years, we are also interested in showcasing some new talent who haven’t participated before,” said executive director Bob Zuckerman. “And best of all, you’ll get paid.”

The gig calls for a weekly commitment to play three 50-minute sets on Saturday nights from June 3 through August 6.

Performers interested in being considered should submit an application as well as videos of their performances.

