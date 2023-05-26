RED BANK: NEIGHBORS RAPT OVER OWLET

Who’s there? A young owl surprised neighbors when it perched in a tree on Hudson Avenue in Red Bank last week .

Nicole Taetsch told redbankgreen “a few neighbors were able to get up close to him to get really good pics” as the owlet sat in a tree in her front yard Friday evening.

“We believe she/he is a screech owl after looking at some pictures on Google,” Taetsch said. “Our daughter has named him ‘Baby Echo.'”

The young raptor hasn’t been seen since, but the Taetsches are keeping their eyes peeled. Meantime, comments from birdwatchers are welcome…

(Photo by Matt Taetsch. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.