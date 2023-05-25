RED BANK: BASIE AWARDS DRAW PACKED HOUSE

A selection from Middletown High School North’s awards-dominating production of Les Miserables, performed onstage at the Count Basie Center Wednesday night.

Press release from the Count Basie Center for the Arts

The 18th annual Basie Awards, honoring excellence and achievement in Monmouth County high school theatre, drew a capacity crowd to historic Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Wednesday night.

Presented by the Bank of America, the ceremony marks the biggest night of the year for area high school thespians.

“This year’s Basie Awards ceremony was an electrifying celebration of the performing arts,” said Anthony Greco, Basie Center Arts Education and Outreach Manager and co-producer of this year’s show. “Every year, the Basie Center gathers hundreds of students, actors, teachers, administrators and families to celebrate high school theatre, and seemingly, the energy and excitement manages to get stronger. Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees!”

In addition to celebrating local talent, the ‘Basies’ presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to actor, director and educator Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr. Willis, a retired Brookdale Community College faculty member, has also served as a member of the Count Basie Center Board of Trustees since 2005. He currently serves as Artistic Director of the Dunbar Repertory Company, which mounts multiple productions every year throughout the Jersey Shore, including Langston Hughes’ The Black Nativity, which returns to the Count Basie Center stage in December.

“I want to thank the Basie Center, the board, and all those involved in presenting me with this award,” Willis said. “I’ve been doing professional theatre for 53 years now, and it warms my heart to receive an award of this magnitude.”

This year’s Basie Awards winners, by category:

DRAMAS & COMEDIES

CAROLE MALIK AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY: Emma Freeman (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives)

Emma Freeman (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives) OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN OF A PLAY: Sukhraj Goraya, Ian Hoffman (Christian Brothers Academy, Rumors)

Sukhraj Goraya, Ian Hoffman (Christian Brothers Academy, Rumors) OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY: Grace Sullivan (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives)

Grace Sullivan (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives) OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Kate Morin (Collier High School, Tartuffe)

Kate Morin (Collier High School, Tartuffe) OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Joshua Ricatti (Colts Neck High School, Don’t Tell Mother)

Joshua Ricatti (Colts Neck High School, Don’t Tell Mother) OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Jessica Heitmann (Middletown High School North, The Crucible)

Jessica Heitmann (Middletown High School North, The Crucible) OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Sealth Grover (Middletown High School North, The Crucible)

Sealth Grover (Middletown High School North, The Crucible) OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Racheal O’Neill (St. John Vianney High School, Clue)

Racheal O’Neill (St. John Vianney High School, Clue) OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE (Tie): Jay Fielding (Middletown High School South, Then One Foggy Christmas Eve); Nico Ware (Collier High School, Tartuffe)

Jay Fielding (Middletown High School South, Then One Foggy Christmas Eve); Nico Ware (Collier High School, Tartuffe) OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Kendall Thorner (Red Bank Regional High School, A Christmas Carol)

Kendall Thorner (Red Bank Regional High School, A Christmas Carol) OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Nate Blodgett (Red Bank Regional High School, A Christmas Carol

Nate Blodgett (Red Bank Regional High School, A Christmas Carol OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Julia Weiss (Collier High School, Tartuffe)

Julia Weiss (Collier High School, Tartuffe) OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Evan Callas (Rumson-Fair Haven High School, The Canterville Ghost)

Evan Callas (Rumson-Fair Haven High School, The Canterville Ghost) OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – FEMALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Bridget Johnston (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives)

Bridget Johnston (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives) OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA – MALE IDENTIFIED ROLE: Tyler Izzo (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives)

Tyler Izzo (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives) OUTSTANDING COMPANY IN A COMEDY: Christian Brothers Academy, Rumors

Christian Brothers Academy, Rumors OUTSTANDING COMPANY IN A DRAMA: Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives

Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY: Ellen Phillips (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives)

Ellen Phillips (Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives) OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY: Trinity Hall, These Shining Lives

MUSICALS