Smoke from forest fires raging in Canada affected the Greater Red Bank Green for the second time in a month, laying a haze over the Navesink River early Friday morning.

The smoke, which has traveled as far as Europe, is expected to be less intense than the local smothering of June 7, but air quality still “may approach or exceed unhealthy standards,” according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Combined with high temperatures, that could make for especially uncomfortable conditions outdoors.

Here’s the weather forecast for the weekend and beyond from the National Weather Service. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.