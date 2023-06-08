RED BANK: IN THE CLOUD

Smoke from distant forest fires smothered Red Bank and much of the Northeastern United States in an otherworldly haze Wednesday.

Funneled south from Canada, the smoke turned the air “very unhealthy,” according to the federal Environmental Protection Administration’s AirNow website. That designation continued Thursday morning.

Check out the forecast below, as well as redbankgreen‘s photos of the eerie atmosphere. (Photos by John T. Ward and Max Saltman. Click to enlarge.)

Broadwalk in late afternoon.

East Front Street, as seen from the Globe Court parking deck.

Traffic heading into Middletown on Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge.

Oakland Street in Red Bank.

White Street.

The Oyster Point Hotel and Navesink River, as seen from Cooper’s Bridge.

The smoke was expected to persist through Thursday, with health experts continuing to advise “sensitive groups” – including children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases – to stay indoors, with doors and windows closed. Strenuous activities outdoors should be avoided.

“The highest concentrations of smoke should be dissipating through the morning hours and into the afternoon across the region,” the National Weather Service ‘s Mount Holly office reported on Twitter. “However late this evening, we anticipate the haze and smoke to become more dense.”

Here’s the extended weather forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers before 10pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Widespread haze before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

