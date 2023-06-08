RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05/01/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Spring St., the victim reported the theft of an engagement ring from a residence. The ring was valued at $2500.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/02/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti on a stop sign in the area of Maple Av. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: In the area of Montgomery Terrace a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 05/03/2023, the owner reported the theft of two bicycles. One bike was a white and red in color Mongoose bicycle with oversized tires valued at $260.00. The second was a black and pink in color Huffy bicycle valued at $120.00. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/07/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl., a patrol unit reported graffiti on a building. The building was tagged with lettering in blue in color spray paint. Ptl Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Catherine St. On 05/13/2023 the victim reported a black in color Heybike with large tires and mirrors attached to each handlebar was stolen from the backyard of a residence. The bike was valued at $1,226.00. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bank St. on 05/17/2023 a patrol unit reported multiple sidewalks had been tagged with graffiti. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit reported graffiti on 05/19/2023. In the area of Marine Park patrols advised of graffiti on the door of the female restroom. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: On 05/20/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., the victim reported that $700.00 in US Currency was stolen from a wallet. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Spring St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. The owner reported a chrome grill piece was removed from a vehicle. The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be between $200.00 and $300.00. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/25/2023, a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Linden Pl., the owner reported large scratches on the driver side doors, the hood, and windshield of a vehicle. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle in the area of Montgomery Terrace. On 05/29/2023 the owner reported a tire of a vehicle had been slashed. The tire was valued at $300.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 05/29/2023 a patrol unit reported damage to traffic barricades and traffic cones. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/01/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Ismael Resto, age 39 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 05/03/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Thomas Lynn, age 47 of Bayonne was arrested on 05/05/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Anthony Rosario, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/05/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Melvin Brown, age 36 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/07/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Taron Jones, age 41 of Keansburg was arrested on 05/08/2023 in the area Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theophilus Bonds, age 52 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/09/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Amy Matheny, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/09/2023 in the area of Clifford Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Marcelo Campillay, age 51 of Holmdel was arrested on 05/12/2023 in the area of River Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jessica Lane, age 34 of Newark was arrested on 05/13/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Gabriel Barrios-Tiro, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/15/2023 in the area of the White St. Parking Lot for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kristen Ciasco, age 25 of Sewaren was arrested on 05/17/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Evan Ardine, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 05/17/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Hunter Forman, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/20/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Contempt by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Fransisco Hernandez-Gutierrez, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/23/2023 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Frederick Simzer, age 36 of Hazlet was arrested on 05/24/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court, Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle, Hindering Apprehension, and Driving while Suspended, by Ptl Piero Vescio.

Daniel Orr, age 34 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 05/24/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Evan Ardine, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 05/26/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Luis Martinez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/27/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Evan Ardine, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 05/27/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Shoplifting and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

George Barrett, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/27/2023 in the area of Pearl St. for Defiant Trespass and Harassment by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Danielle Moore, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Tomas Chavez-Lopez, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/29/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Ryan Hargadon, age 30 of Bloomfield was arrested on 05/31/2023 in the area of White St. Parking Lot for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

