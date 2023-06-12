RED BANK: STOLEN CAR FLIPS GUARDRAIL

A BMW stolen in Fair Haven landed on its front grill after a predawn crash in Red Bank Sunday.

According to Captain Mike Frazee, borough police were alerted to a possible crash on the Senator Joseph Kyrillos Bridge, West Front Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The crash scene as viewed from the parking lot at Red Bank Marina. (Photos by Red Bank Police and Fire Departments. Click to enlarge.)

The alert was issued by the emergency notification system of the vehicle, a 2021 BMW Series 5, Frazee told redbankgreen.

On arrival, police found the car standing on its front end at Red Bank Marina, where it had flipped over a guardrail in the eastbound lane and struck several boats, Frazee said.

Red Bank’s fire and first aid volunteers were immediately dispatched for possible extraction of vehicle occupants, but none were found, Frazee said. Whomever was in the car had fled the scene, he said.

Fair Haven police were asked to speak with the registered owner, and learned that the vehicle had been stolen, Frazee said.

The crash is being investigated by the Red Bank police and the vehicle theft is being investigated by Fair Haven PD, Frazee said.

Information from Fair Haven police was not immediately available early Monday.

