RED BANK: MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY HONORS THE FALLEN

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at the Veteran’s Monument under sunny skies that belied the solemnity of the day.

Keynote Speaker US Army Brigadier Generall Daniel Hershkowitz, currently serving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, reminded the crowd that the nation was approaching the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and likened Red Bank’s stone monument to many he had seen across France in honor of the soldiers who liberated that country during World War II.

In his convocation, Rabbi Dovid Harrison of Red Bank’s Congregation Beth Shalom summed up the day thusly:

“Those fragments of memory of those no longer with us, of our greatest heroes – those help make us who we are. We live for what they died for. By walking tall and proud as Americans enjoying and guarding those freedoms that they fought so hard for. On this Memorial Day as we remember those who have fallen or been killed in defense of our beloved country, we say to the souls of those heroes, “We will never forget you. We will never cease to mourn you. We will never let you down. And we pledge to carry on the fight for the freedoms you fought for.”

Scroll down for more photos from the day.

