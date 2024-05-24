Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

FREE REDBANKGREEN SHIRTS, NEW COMMENT POLICY

Post a comment
May 24th @ 3pm

Dear Red Bank,

We made it to Memorial Day Weekend. Of course, we’re repping that in our masthead at the top of this page (and below, in case you missed it).

You may have noticed that we like to have fun at redbankgreen.

It’s a core value, really.

If you’re going to do something for 100 years, you’d better have fun doing it or it’s going to get old fast.

So here’s a quick summary of things that we’ve been having fun doing:

I want to be clear that we’re doing something special at redbankgreen. You and us. We’re redefining what local news is.

We’re also inspiring. The publisher of the largest local newsroom in Texas announced his own 100 year vision — he dropped us a note to let us know that he was inspired by ours.

That’s the kind of optimism this industry needs.

It’s easy to miss when it’s right under our noses. But recognize that what you see and read at redbankgreen is unlike anything that any town on the planet has. You, me, Brian, and John Ward … and one last very important group of people: our businesses and organizations that support us.

I’d like to take a minute to recognize the partners and advertisers that make redbankgreen possible today: Antique Center, Monmouth Meats, YMCA, Steve at Red Bank Frameworks, Stew at Monmouth Meats, RiverCenter, Chris Havens, Kyle Reed, Shannon Parks and Adam at Triumph Brewing.

They make it possible. Yes, they support what we’re building here in Red Bank, but we support them too — by treating them as the partners that they are in building the community that we have.

So, you’re here for the t-shirts right? Limited edition, very high quality running shirts. Perfect for the Red Bank 5k. We’ve got 5 to give away — and the instructions are very simple:

  1. Leave a comment below, on what you love about Red Bank.
  2. Find an advertiser on our page who has a “love,” “like,” or “lightbulb” icon and give it a click, or several. See what happens.
  3. Email [email protected] and say hi. We’ll pick 5 people who do this before the end of the weekend. If there are more than 5, we’ll put you on a list to get you one when a new batch comes in.

A final note on comments: there are new comment guidelines posted beneath our comment policy. The comments are one of the things that many of us secretly look forward to reading. But we must keep the comments civil and (mostly) intelligent.

The new policy is almost a verbatim copy of a policy of a message board called HackerNews, which I’ve personally been a member of for a long time. I think their policy has served them well.

That said, no comment policy is ever perfect. There are tradeoffs between commenting systems, levels of anonymity, types of speech tolerated, and much, much more.

One day, we’ll arrive at the holy grail of commenting systems and policies where there are no problems. If anyone has a fighting chance, well, we’re at least in the running.

That is all. Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend.

And long live local news.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar