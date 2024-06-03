NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE

Photo credit: Catherine Ferguson

Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the weekend.

Two of the families, having previously lived in San Francisco, were inspired by their former city’s tradition of painting crosswalks as an embrace to the LGBTQ community.

Red Bank has previously implemented its own rainbow crosswalks as well.

The new Brown Place addition leads up to a Pride in the Park Celebration at Riverside Gardens Park on June 8, hosted by Red Bank Parks and Recreation.

Submitted by: Catherine Ferguson