Calvary Baptist Church. If you used to vote here, take note. Your polling place has changed to the Red Bank Senior Center. ( Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Voters in two Red Bank districts heading to the polls for the New Jersey primaries tomorrow – and again in November’s presidential election – will have to break years of hard worn habits due a change in polling locations.

Voters in districts six and nine, which have long voted at Calvary Baptist Church at 23 River Street and the Red Bank Housing Authority at 52 Evergreen Terrace respectively, will now both be voting at the Red Bank Senior Center at 80 Shrewsbury Avenue.

The change was made by the Monmouth County Board of Elections, according to borough clerk Laura Reinertsen.

At a recent meeting of the Borough Council, several members said they were unhappy with the change over which the borough has no jurisdiction.

Reinertsen said signs will be placed at the former polling places to alert voters of the change. Sample ballots sent by the county and a post card announcing the changes sent by the Borough have also been mailed to all voters in both districts.

Anyone with questions about voting locations or registration are instructed to call the borough clerk’s office at 732-530-2740.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.