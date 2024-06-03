Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
WHAT TO WEAR?
June 3rd @ 7am
Dressmakers’ mannequins appeared to mull the question of how to dress for the weather as they looked down on Monmouth Street in Red Bank from the Monmouth Street Emporium last week.
FWIW, the National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of about 83 degrees and a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms.
