FC Monmouth brings semipro men’s and women’s soccer to Count Basie Fields Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Semipro soccer; an outdoor benefit concert; bands in bars; an art opening.

Here are some of the amusements and delights on tap in Red Bank this weekend:

The Pat Roddy Band gets things jumping Friday night at Red Rock Tap & Grill.

• Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Art Alliance of Monmouth County hosts an opening reception for an exhibit of works by painter Yana Beylinson at its home, at 33 Monmouth Street.

The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition continues through June 22, and can be viewed Tuesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m., also free of charge.

• Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m., Red Rock Tap & Grill features the Pat Roddy Band covering Jersey Shore favorites such as Southside Johnny and Bruce Springsteen.

• Triumph Brewing hosts live music two nights this weekend.

Friday, it’s drummer Aaron Comess, known for his work with the Spin Doctors and other acts, from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Charlie Apicella & Iron City (right) take the stage.

• Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., ‘Filling the Gaps’ presents a concert in Red Bank’s White Street parking lot, behind the Dublin House, to support adult autism.

Performers include Brian Kirk, the Black Ties, the Poc Fada and the Arato Brothers Band. Proceeds benefit three charities: HABcore; the Autism MVP Foundation; and HomeLife 21. Attendees must be 21 or older. As proceeds are going to charities, tickets ($40) are non-refundable. • Saturday at 6 p.m., semipro men’s soccer squad FC Monmouth faces off against the Jackson Lions in a home match at Count Basie Fields. The game also mark’s the organization’s military, first responder and law enforcement appreciation night. • Then, on Sunday at 6 p.m., the club will celebrate the inaugural match of its women’s team on the same turf. Consisting of 35 women from Monmouth and Ocean counties, the team will play against Real Central Jersey. Purchase tickets for each game ($5) here. • Sunday, 4 p.m., the Shrewsbury Chorale presents “Together We Dream,” the final concert of its 2023-2024 season at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank. Featuring spirituals and other songs of inspiration, this program is rich, contemporary, and accessible, including four Rosephanye Powell spiritual settings; two pieces by Stephen Paulus; and “All of Us Be Free,” by local favorite Michael John Trotta. Tickets ($25; $20 for seniors and students; $10 for children 12 & under) are available here and at the door. • Sunday, the Red Bank Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street.

