A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

WEEKEND: SOCCER, MORE SOCCER, MUSIC AND ART

May 31st @ 8am

FC Monmouth brings semipro men’s and women’s soccer to Count Basie Fields Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Semipro soccer; an outdoor benefit concert; bands in bars; an art opening.

Here are some of the amusements and delights on tap in Red Bank this weekend:

The Pat Roddy Band gets things jumping Friday night at Red Rock Tap & Grill. 

Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Art Alliance of Monmouth County hosts an opening reception for an exhibit of works by painter Yana Beylinson at its home, at 33 Monmouth Street.

The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition continues through June 22, and can be viewed Tuesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m., also free of charge.

Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m.,  Red Rock Tap & Grill features the Pat Roddy Band covering Jersey Shore favorites such as Southside Johnny and Bruce Springsteen.

Triumph Brewing hosts live music two nights this weekend.

Friday, it’s drummer Aaron Comess, known for his work with the Spin Doctors and other acts, from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Charlie Apicella & Iron City (right) take the stage.

Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., Filling the Gaps’ presents a concert in Red Bank’s White Street parking lot, behind the Dublin House, to support adult autism.

Performers include Brian Kirk, the Black Ties, the Poc Fada and the Arato Brothers Band.

Proceeds benefit three charities: HABcore; the Autism MVP Foundation; and HomeLife 21.

Attendees must be 21 or older. As proceeds are going to charities, tickets ($40) are non-refundable.

Saturday at 6 p.m., semipro men’s soccer squad FC Monmouth faces off against the Jackson Lions in a home match at Count Basie Fields.

The game also mark’s the organization’s military, first responder and law enforcement appreciation night.

• Then, on Sunday at 6 p.m., the club will celebrate the inaugural match of its women’s team on the same turf.

Consisting of 35 women from Monmouth and Ocean counties, the team will play against Real Central Jersey.

Purchase tickets for each game ($5) here.

Sunday, 4 p.m., the Shrewsbury Chorale presents “Together We Dream,” the final concert of its 2023-2024 season at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank.

Featuring spirituals and other songs of inspiration, this program is rich, contemporary, and accessible, including four Rosephanye Powell spiritual settings; two pieces by Stephen Paulus; and “All of Us Be Free,” by local favorite Michael John Trotta.

Tickets ($25; $20 for seniors and students; $10 for children 12 & under) are available here and at the door.

Sunday, the Red Bank Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street.

Partyline
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.

