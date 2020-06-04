RED BANK: BOROUGH FRESHENS ITS PRIDE

red bank pride crosswalk 060320 allan bassOne year after adding the colors of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) rainbow flag to a crosswalk at Broad and Monmouth streets, Red Bank’s DPU gave the intersection a freshening Wednesday to mark National Pride Month. (Photo by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)

