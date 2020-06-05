RED BANK: KNOCKOUT WEATHER FOR… SUNDAY

Unidentified kickboxers worked out in the parking lot of the Tower Hill Presbyterian Church on Harding Road in Red Bank Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the sun will be fighting to be seen over the next two days, but will deliver a knockout Sunday, when it gets to shine and temperatures peak in the mid-70s.

Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photos.)

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.