Work began on the Pride in the Park lawn art in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday morning.

This will be the 10th annual lawn art design (below) by public works supervisor and fire Chief Bobby Holiday (above center), who also designs in-grass displays for the annual 9/11 commemoration and other events.

The Pride in the Park celebration is slated for Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., with live music, giveaways and more.

Partyline by John T. Ward