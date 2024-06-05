“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE

Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all.

In other words, she’s kind of a supermom.

And she’s actually in the running for the official title.

Pierce is competing in Women’s World Magazine Super Mom Contest, advancing so far through six rounds into the quarterfinals. The owner of Good Life Organic Kitchen on Broad Street, she is seeking the help of the community in racking up the votes she needs to take home the grand prize, which includes $20,000 and a feature article in Women’s World.

In her own words:

“My main goal has always been to create generational wealth and leave something behind for my children, so they don’t have to face the struggles my parents and I did.

I feel deserving of being this year’s supermom because my dedication to my kids goes beyond just prioritizing their happiness and well-being. I’ve sacrificed my own needs countless times to ensure they have everything they need to thrive. From late nights working on the business to early mornings preparing nutritious meals, every moment is dedicated to their growth and happiness. Despite the challenges, I find strength in knowing that my efforts are shaping their futures for the better. Being recognized as a supermom would not only validate my hard work but also inspire me to continue being the best parent I can be for my children.”

The contest is also a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network. To win, she needs votes. (you can vote for free but you get more votes if you donate to the charity). Voting ends at 10 pm Thursday. You can vote for her here.