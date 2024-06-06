Skip to content

RED BANK THROWBACK: PRAYERS, WEEPING AND NEWS OF WAR DEAD ON D-DAY

June 6th @ 6am

 

A story on page 1 of the first edition published after D-Day and (below) and ad sponsored by local businesses encouraging readers to buy war bonds.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Thousands gathered in churches and synagogues. Factory floors quieted as workers paused in prayer and “wept unashamedly.” Every store in town was shut down by order of the mayor and Red Bank Police Department.

The June 8, 1944 edition of The Red Bank Register paints a dramatic picture of town residents reacting to news of the Allied invasion on D-Day, eighty years ago this week. (The weekly paper was published two days after the  June 6 invasion).

 

“Red Bankers greeted D-Day Tuesday with a prayer for the success of the invasion and the safety of those engaged in the attack”, the paper reported.

More than an estimated 1,000 people people gathered at the Presbyterian Church after a sound truck toured the town announcing a 1pm service. Gatherings were also held at St. James Church and B’Nai Israel synagogue. Mayor Charles English ordered stores closed between 1 and 2 pm, with police helping carry out the order and 100 percent of businesses complied.

The next day at the Sigmund Eisner Company factory (in the building that now houses the Galleria) 2,000 workers stopped the work of producing uniforms for the troops and listened to prayers delivered over the factory loudspeaker system by a Catholic priest, a rabbi and a Methodist minister.

“Many workers wept unashamedly,’’ the paper reported, “as they though of dear ones whose patriotism and devotion to duty had carried them into the fierce battle on a grim mission.”

Indeed, the pages of the paper are also filled with articles highlighting local servicemen wounded, captured or killed while fighting overseas in World War II

There’s a story about Horace MacDonald, a Leonardo man wounded in the Mediterranean. Bombardier Theodore Wigdoriwitz of Red Bank and Joseph Church of Fort Monmouth being held as a prisoners by the Nazis. And Patsy Borelli of Red Bank, killed in action in Italy. 

 

Partyline
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...

