By BRIAN DONOHUE

It’s 145 years old. It’s one of the most iconic and historic buildings in Red Bank. And ever so slowly, it’s sinking into the Navesink River.

Watch the latest video from redbankgreen to hear how the Monmouth Boat Club plans to save and preserve one of the town’s last remaining links to its maritime past and hopefully lead the way in helping the town reclaim a more salty future.

