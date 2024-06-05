Skip to content

5K RACE, JUNETEENTH TOP BUSY RED BANK WEEKEND

June 14th @ 11am

red-bank-classic-061723-6-500x375-6634345

A massive weekend is on tap! The Red Bank Classic 5k gives you a chance to perform the amazing feat of running a very hilly course through a town you always thought was pretty flat – or to cheer on the intrepid souls who will. It’s just the beginning of a long list of things to do in town this weekend, including a celebration of our great public library’s 100th birthday and a community Juneteenth commemoration.  Whew. We’re gonna need a day off Monday. Here’s a rundown for youse.

red-bank-5k-classic-061822-33-500x375-6013538

Saturday at 8:30 is the start time for the Red Bank Classic 5k and kids fun run. Please yell “Long live local news!” if you see members of team redbankgreen running by in our matching t-shirts. We need the inspiration.

Saturday from 10:30 to 1:30 the Red Bank Public Library Celebrates its 100th birthday with an all-ages Summer Reading kickoff and ice cream social.

Stop by to sing happy birthday, sign the gigantic birthday card, play games and share your favorite library memory. Browse through 100 years of history at a mini pop-up museum, and even craft your own little library replica.

Friday from 4 pm. to 6 pm a regular Friday “kids takeover” of Broadwalk, the downtown pedestrian plaza. From the Rivercenter announcement:

Remember when your mom said “Don’t play in the street!” Well, now your kids CAN play in the street at our Kids Take Over. We’ll have games and activities on hand, so stop by for some early evening fun and then enjoy a great dinner at one of our many downtown restaurants! Parental supervision is required for those young ones. Kids Take Over is happening every Friday on the Broadwalk between Friday and the end of September.

Saturday, from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. the Saturday night “Street Life” performance series continues with performers at various locations in and around the downtown, including  Monmouth Street by Dublin House, Broad Street by Beijing, Riverside Gardens Park, and on the Red Bank BroadWalk. Take a stroll and follow your ears.

 

Sunday  from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is  the Borough’s celebration of Juneteenth. It’s a community celebration at Johnny Jazz Park (corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard)  featuring free food, music and more. It begins with a march from Pilgrim Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m to the park.

Sunday, the Red Bank Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street.

 

