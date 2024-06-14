BROADWALK MARKET DEBUTS

Scenes from the first night of the Broadwalk market. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The pop up market along the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza made its debut under crisp crepuscular skies Thursday night. The debut was delayed a week because of a dodgy weather forecast last Thursday.

The fresh baked idea is part of a broader effort by the nonprofit business promotion organization Rivercenter to boost programming at the now-annual seasonal pedestrian plaza on Broad Street.

The market will pop up every Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. until the Broadwalk bollards come down in September.

At least one borough council could be seen scarfing down fresh baked bread he purchased at the Benchmark Breads stand to get him through the Borough Council meeting which began at 630 p.m. He highly recommended the bread and it appeared to provide him ample stamina as he subsequently performed the people’s business.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.