By BRIAN DONOHUE

Baby we were Bjorn To Run! (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Plodding along a Red Bank Classic 5k route with four hills, one welcomes any excuse to stop for a few seconds to take in the scenes. For one redbankgreen reporter, it proved a fortunate coming together of commitment to our work and a strong desire to just stop and rest.

And so, here are a few of the heartwarming, inspiring and just plain fun scenes captured along the route.

Several of these photos feature athletes and trainers from ZR Fit and Wellness. If you missed our story about the amazing, life changing work they’re doing out of a Shrewsbury Avenue gym, go read it here.

The National Anthem.

The view on Harding Road early in the race, still all smiles before anybody hits that hill.

Up Tower Hill, the great smile-eraser.

A passerby lends a hand of encouragement to a member of the ZR Fit and Wellness Team.

