The Pilgrim Baptist Church children’s choir performs at the Juneteenth celebration. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The weather was glorious and the vibes even greater as Red Bank’s Juneteenth celebration drew a crowd to Johnny Jazz Park for music, food, history, inspiration and hugs Sunday. The holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US is officially celebrated on June 19th. Scroll down for photos capturing the festivities.

