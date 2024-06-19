RED BANK: LET’S TALK WATER BILLS

New water mains slated for installation on Broad Street in 2022. (Photo by John T. Ward). Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

“Let’s talk about these water bills.”

No, that’s not a certain redbankgreen reporter who happens to be the father of teenagers repeating himself again about the costs of household overconsumption.

It’s a paraphrased message from the Borough of Red Bank, inviting the public to a meeting Wednesday about a study to figure out how much you should be paying for water and sewer services.

From the Borough’s meeting notice:

“This session will cover the progress made so far, the impact on water rates, and the essential steps we’re taking to maintain our aging water and sewer infrastructure. Your input and questions are vital as we work together to ensure a sustainable and reliable water system that Red Bank deserves. ”

In February 2023, the Borough agreed to pay the engineering firm ENGenuity Infrastructure $106,610 to conduct a water-rate study .

According to then interim Borough Administrator Darren McConnell, the aim of the study is to determine whether the borough’s water utility “is charging the appropriate rate to its customers.”

“That would include such things as the rate per gallon as well as connection fees,” he told redbankgreen. “They essentially look at what it costs to operate the utility, the capital investments already made in the utility and the future capital plans.”

“Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more and have your voice heard!” the borough’s notice reads.

Are you kidding? Miss a chance to talk about water bills? Not us.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. It can also be attended virtually at the zoom link here.

