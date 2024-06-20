Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: WATER RATE HIKES PROPOSED

Post a comment
June 20th @ 7am

rb-water-plant-012909-1-500x375-1528023Red Bank’s water plant. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s water utility is headed for financial troubles unless residents and businesses start paying more for water and sewer services, according to a report by engineers hired by the borough.

2024 Water rate study Slides from the water rate study presentation above and below.( Click to enlarge.)

A study by the firms Engenuity Infrastructure and CDM Smith recommends a series of incremental rate increases over the next five years that would have customers paying about 46 percent more by 2029. 

The results of the study of the water utility operations, commissioned by the borough in 2023, was presented at a public hearing Wednesday night.

The rate increases, if approved by the Borough Council, would be the first since 2015, officials said. 

“If you think about everything that has gone up in the last ten years, even your grocery bills, everything, inflation has raised everything,” said Jaclyn Flor, President of Engenuity. “And so every piece of infrastructure that these water and sewer rates cover has gone up in cost. “

“What hasn’t gone up,” she added, “is your water and sewer rates.”2024 Water rate study

While the borough had been carrying a surplus of about $2 million from year to year, last year operations and rising costs cut into that by about half. 

If current trends continue without a rate increase, it could soon be in the red, the report found.

“It’s even surprising that you made it a decade and you’re not under water right now,” said an  engineer and report author from CDM Smith. 

The report laid out several options, all with the goal of maintaining an annual surplus of either  $800,000 or $1.6 million, amid rising costs of everything from salaries to water treatment chemicals.

The options included a one-time 45 percent rate increase and a one-time hike in the fixed charges on customers bills. (see chart below, click to enlarge)

Instead, engineers recommend a series of incremental increases over the next half decade, beginning with 9.5 percent increases the first two years and declining to two percent for each of the last two years. That plan has the lower annual surplus target of $800,000.

For a household using 7,500 cubic feet  of water a year, the annual bill would increase in steps from $1,057 to $1,538 over the next five years.

“The benefit of this is it balances out and mitigates rate spikes so there’s no really sharp increase one year, then almost nothing the next year,” the engineer, identified at the meeting only by his first name of Steve said.  “It’s easier for people to plan.”

The report includes a ten-year capital improvement plan, which Borough Manager Jim Gant said is crucial to maintain a system of wells, pumps and aging pipes that has been plagued by problems going unaddressed and pushed to the future.

“This is going to be a major step to what the borough has done in the last eight to ten years, which is not much,” Gant said. “You have to be able to fund things to get things done.”

If passed by the Borough Council, the rate increases could take effect in July for the system’s 4,500 customers. Gant said the alternative of not raising rates may seem attractive, but warned the borough is already paying more for neglect in the past. 

“It’s very easy to be short sighted,” he said. “I have seen that aging infrastructure bite us. We have some problems that we have to deal with.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar