Greene Street has taken its leaf, and leave, from Broad Street. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A caterer puts the kibosh on social media announcements about a butcher shop taking over their space. An iconic steakhouse fends off social media rumors that they’re closing for more than just the summer. And a consignment boutique confirms definitively, through old-fashioned paper notices in the window, that they’re closing up shop. It’s another topsy turvy, information-sifting edition of redbankgreen‘s retail churn.

Greene Street, the consignment clothing store at 40 Broad Street has closed permanently, citing the sale of the building where it rented a storefront, according to a sign in the window of the closed-up shop.

“Greene Street has made the difficult decision to permanently close our Red Bank store at the end of July as our lease has expired and the building is under new ownership,” it reads.

In a Facebook post, Red Bank Rivercenter President Bob Zuckerman said, “Greene Street was a huge asset for downtown Red Bank, so we at the RiverCenter are going to work hard to bring the store back to Red Bank in a new location.”

Greene Street runs seven other consignment shops in Philadelphia, Princeton, Lambertville and suburban PA.

“We have truly enjoyed serving the Red Bank area and hope to see you again soon at one of our other locations,” reads the sign in the window.

In other churn news, Caterers Salt & Smoke, who took over the former Citarella’s location at 57-59 Prospect Avenue last year say they’re trucking along and not going anywhere, despite social media posts announcing a butcher was about to move in and open up a new business there.

“Nothing is changing,” said owner Korrie Stavola.

That might seem like news to the almost 1,000 people who liked, and hundreds who commented, on Facebook posts in June announcing a new butcher shop was opening in the space.

In mid June, an emoji landslide-sparking Facebook post written by friends of a local butcher appeared on local community group pages across the Two River area that read:

“Get ready folks-former Sal & Drew manager and Sickles Butcher Dept manager is opening up his own place. Kristian Bauman hopes to open the Butchers Crossing the weekend of July 4th. Housed in the former Citarellas location (57-59 Prospect Ave) the shop will be a traditional butcher shop with some old favorites including Turkey London broils, chicken cheese burgers, the best steaks and eventually some prepared foods. Please welcome Kristian to the area and come out and support an ex Sickles employee who stayed with them to the end.”

But Stavola said they had nothing more than “some conversations” with Bauman, who confirmed in a text message with redbankgreen that he is now searching for another location.

Salt & Smoke, which briefly offered retail items for sale, continues to use the location for their catering business.

Danny’s Steak House has been closed for much of the summer for renovations but plans to reopen after the work is complete, according to a manager. He told a redbankgreen reporter outside the eatery last week owners had decided to use the slow summer season to do some work that involved removing sections of the ceiling.

The manager said he too, was frustrated by speculation across social media sites about the future of the business, adding the eatery would be back in the fall “better than ever.”

With the summer half over, though, it’s not clear if the timetable will be met.

Construction official Tony Neibert said the owners of the property had applied for a permit to install a new sprinkler system earlier this year but were denied due to related plumbing issues in the building. Currently no permits have been issued for the building at 11 Bridge Ave. During several recent visits, there have been no signs of any ongoing construction. In the dining room, tables remain meticulously set as if awaiting the imminent arrival of hungry customers.

Danny’s Steakhouse was sold by founder Danny Murphy in 2022 to Kyle O’Brien, who owned eateries in Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. When he sold the place, Murphy said part of the reason was the amount of work the building needed. Murphy passed away in May at age 80.

