Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK CHURN: CONSIGNMENT SHOP LEAVES; STEAKHOUSE AND BUTCHER TEA

Post a comment
July 31st @ 8am

 

40 Broad Street 42 Broad Street Greene Street 07292024Greene Street has taken its leaf, and leave, from Broad Street.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A caterer puts the kibosh on social media announcements about a butcher shop taking over their space. An iconic steakhouse fends off social media rumors that they’re closing for more than just the summer. And a consignment boutique confirms definitively, through old-fashioned paper notices in the window, that they’re closing up shop. It’s another topsy turvy, information-sifting edition of redbankgreen‘s retail churn.

Greene Street, the consignment clothing store at 40 Broad Street has closed permanently, citing the sale of the building where it rented a storefront, according to a sign in the window of the closed-up shop.

“Greene Street has made the difficult decision to permanently close our Red Bank store at the end of July as our lease has expired and the building is under new ownership,” it reads.

In a Facebook post, Red Bank Rivercenter President Bob Zuckerman said, “Greene Street was a huge asset for downtown Red Bank, so we at the RiverCenter are going to work hard to bring the store back to Red Bank in a new location.”

Greene Street runs seven other consignment shops in Philadelphia, Princeton, Lambertville and suburban PA.

“We have truly enjoyed serving the Red Bank area and hope to see you again soon at one of our other locations,” reads the sign in the window.

In other churn news, Caterers Salt & Smoke, who took over the former Citarella’s location at 57-59 Prospect Avenue last year say they’re trucking along and not going anywhere, despite social media posts announcing a butcher was about to move in and open up a new business there.

“Nothing is changing,” said owner Korrie Stavola.

That might seem like news to the almost 1,000 people who liked, and hundreds who commented, on Facebook posts in June announcing a new butcher shop was opening in the space.

In mid June, an emoji landslide-sparking Facebook post written by friends of a local butcher appeared on local community group pages across the Two River area that read:

“Get ready folks-former Sal & Drew manager and Sickles Butcher Dept manager is opening up his own place. Kristian Bauman hopes to open the Butchers Crossing the weekend of July 4th. Housed in the former Citarellas location (57-59 Prospect Ave) the shop will be a traditional butcher shop with some old favorites including Turkey London broils, chicken cheese burgers, the best steaks and eventually some prepared foods. Please welcome Kristian to the area and come out and support an ex Sickles employee who stayed with them to the end.”

But Stavola said they had nothing more than “some conversations” with Bauman, who confirmed in a text message with redbankgreen that he is now searching for another location.

Salt & Smoke, which briefly offered retail items for sale, continues to use the location for their catering business.

Danny's steakhouse 07292024Danny’s Steak House has been closed for much of the summer for renovations but plans to reopen after the work is complete, according to a manager. He told a redbankgreen reporter outside the eatery last week owners had decided to use the slow summer season to do some work that involved removing sections of the ceiling.

The manager said he too, was frustrated by speculation across social media sites about the future of the business, adding the eatery would be back in the fall “better than ever.”

With the summer half over, though, it’s not clear if the timetable will be met.

Construction official Tony Neibert said the owners of the property had applied for a permit to install a new sprinkler system earlier this year but were denied due to related plumbing issues in the building. Currently no permits have been issued for the building at 11 Bridge Ave.  During several recent visits, there have been no signs of any ongoing construction. In the dining room, tables remain meticulously set as if awaiting the imminent arrival of hungry customers.

Danny’s Steakhouse was sold by founder Danny Murphy in 2022 to Kyle O’Brien, who owned eateries in Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. When he sold the place, Murphy said part of the reason was the amount of work the building needed. Murphy passed away in May at age 80.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached at [email protected] or (848) 331-8331 or by yelling his name super loud when he walks by.  

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar