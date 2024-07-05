Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: EX MAYOR MICHAEL ARNONE DIES

Post a comment
July 5th @ 12pm

 

Michael Arnone. (Photo by John T. Ward Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Dr. Michael Arnone, a well-known dentist and father of five who served three terms as mayor of Red Bank from 1978 to 1990, died on July 1. 

Arnone also served in the state Assembly for seven consecutive terms from 1989 to 2004. 

He passed away peacefully surrounded by family, according to an obituary published by Thompson Memorial Home. He was 91.

Michael Arnone on election night in 2015.(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Arnone was born, raised, and lived all of his life in Red Bank, marrying his high school sweetheart Barbara. The two had five children and were married for 67 years. Barbara Arnone died in July 2023.

From Michael Arnone’s obituary:

Michael was a beloved father and grandfather who loved to cook and entertain friends and family. No one left his home without a full stomach. Holidays were always a big celebration for Mike and Barb, with a lot of Italian traditions, great food, and lots of laughs.   Michael was an avid baseball fan, coaching little league for his four sons, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. In retirement, his ultimate love was serving as a NJ Racing Commissioner.  

He served in the US Army from 1959 to 1961, then opened a dental practice in Red Bank the year he left the service.

“He was definitely proud of being home grown,’’ recalled former Mayor Pasquale Menna, who knew him for decades. 

“He was proud of his service and more importantly he knew he was a Republican in what was then basically a Democratic town,” Menna said. “So what he tried to do is, he did bridge the gap to a very large extent. And he was very close with both Democrats and Republicans because he had a very affable character.”

The New Jersey Globe recounted his career in the Assembly:

“He played a role in rolling back Gov. Jim Florio’s $2.8 billion tax increase after the GOP took control of the legislature in 1991, advocated for consolidated municipal services for small towns, and pushed for a constitutional amendment to permit a two-tiered property tax rate in urban areas.   He was a staunch supporter of Monmouth County’s horse racing industry.  He was a sponsor of Megan’s Law.”

Mayor Billy Portman recalled meeting Arnone for the first time while campaigning door to door last year. “His mind was incredibly sharp, and he was clearly staying up to date with what was going on in town. He gave me some spot on advice.”

Portman continued: “His contributions to Red Bank and beyond will not soon be forgotten.”

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:30 am at St. James Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ

 

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar