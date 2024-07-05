Skip to content

WEEKEND PICKS: WOMEN’S SOCCER, JAZZ VIOLIN AND MORE

July 5th @ 6am

 

fireworks-062714_20-500x375-1011609Fireworks? Nope not in Red Bank. But check out our picks of other things to do in town this kinda sorta Fourth of July weekend.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It’s technically the July Fourth weekend, when the conventional wisdom says it’s time to hit the road or the beaches. But true connoisseurs of leisure and haters of crowds know it’s a holiday (like New Year’s Eve) which is best spent near home.  If you’re among them, check out our list of picks for the weekend here in Red Bank.

Friday and Saturday  The Jazz Arts project continues its “Summer of Jazz” series at Triumph Brewing with performances by Aaron Weinstein and Friends. Tickets are available here.  Weinstein has been called “a perfect musician” by jazz legend Bucky Pizzarelli, “the most brilliant comic mind in his price range” by Joan Rivers and the NY Times called him “an entertainer of almost as many parts as a Rube Goldberg contraption.”

The Jazz Arts Project is a non-profit, 501(c) 3, professional presenting organization that produces, presents, performs, educates, and preserves the important legacy, influence, and role of jazz music in all its forms

Sunday 3:30 p.m. In celebration of July 4, the Oratory Choir of St. Anthony of Padua and the Liberty Singers with the St. Cecilia Brass Ensemble perform patriotic songs. Concert is inside the St. Anthony’s Parish Center, 20 Oratory Way, Red Bank.

Sunday 6 p.m. Monmouth FC women’s soccer face off against the Philadelphia Ukranians at Count Basie Field. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

All weekend: Movies at home! Fourth of July weekend is a great one to spend watching movies at home. Red Bank residents were recently blessed when the Red Bank Public Library began its Kanopy Service, which allows residents to stream 30,000 titles, including classic and world cinema, indie films, and top documentaries, many of them unavailable on commercial streaming services (I mean, good luck finding Werner Herzog films on Netflix, bruh). Get out your library card and go to the Kanopy  link to sign up.

