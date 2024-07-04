Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK THROWBACK: 1983’s “WORST FIREWORKS EVER”

Post a comment
July 4th @ 6am

 

Headline in the July 5, 1983 Red Bank Register. (Courtesy of Red Bank Public Library) Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Forty years ago this week in 1984, The Red Bank Register reported pyrotechnicians worked “very carefully” on Red Bank’s Fourth of July fireworks display to ensure “no repeat of last year’s problems.”

That ominous reference made us wonder: what the heck happened in 1983?  Well, in the words of one 11-year-old, it was “the worst fireworks ever.”

The June 6, 1983 Red Bank Register article. (Courtesy of Red Bank Public Library) Click to enlarge.

The June 6, 1983 Register reported a “potentially dangerous explosion” occurred on the barge from which the fireworks were being launched on the Navesink River.

Borough Fire Marshal Stanley Sickels told the paper it seemed to have started when embers from discharged fireworks fell onto a  platform holding the rockets reserved for the grand finale of the show about 15 minutes after it started.

That caused a large explosion, the paper reported. With the grand finale stash spent and barge workers having narrowly avoided injury or worse, the show ended abruptly with spectators left wondering what had happened.

Eileen Ewing, a member of the Monmouth Boat Club said her 11-year-old daughter dubbed the whole thing the “worst fireworks ever.”

The show was put on by Garden State Fireworks, an iconic New Jersey company founded in 1890 that’s still going strong today, with its most notable display at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. in 2021 — proof that everybody has an explosively bad day once in a while.

The 1983 Red Bank fireworks arguably retained the title of the “worst fireworks ever” until about 2010 when the torch was passed to the massive annual Kaboom fireworks display which degenerated into a scene of traffic jams, brawls and drunkenness. Kaboom eventually fizzled out because of rising costs and the aforementioned crowd control problems.

Throwbacks is an occasional look back at life in Red Bank in years past through the lease of the Red Bank Register newspaper archives maintained by the Red Bank Public Library.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green

Upcoming Events

View Calendar