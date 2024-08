A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s shower, as photographed from the dock at Swimming River Park in Middletown.

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.