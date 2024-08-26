Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
SNAPPER RESCUE
August 26th @ 2pm
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank Primary School. She safely transported the baby to the edge of the forest where it can continue its journey to the river. (photo submitted by Mark Gregory)
