SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH

No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Partyline early Sunday morning.

This photo was taken by Susan Sickles immediately after the impact at 4:39am. It occurred at the south end of the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza at the corner of Broad and White St.

It was almost a year ago that redbankgreen reported on the last bollard strike, and included a photo also submitted by the husband-wife bollard impact field reporting team.

redbankgreen thanks readers for their submissions, and sees reader reporting and storytelling as a necessary part of being the best reflection of our community.

redbankgreen will follow up with RBPD and report on additional details as they become available.