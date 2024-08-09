Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: UNSINKABLE SIDEWALK SALE TOPS WEEKEND PICKS

Post a comment
August 9th @ 10am

Nothing can stop Red Bank’s sidewalk sale, it seems. Held every year since 1954, the annual tradition has lasted through recessions and boom times, shopping trends come and gone, the rise shopping malls and the fall of shopping malls. Now, add a close call with Hurricane Debby’s soggy remains to the list. 

The sale is on Friday, rain or shine, and continues Saturday and Sunday this weekend, with free parking offered by the borough and dozens of shops participating. See the full list below along with our other picks of things to do for the weekend, which is forecast to be spectacular, weather-wise, with even the bulk of Friday’s storm predicted to swing to our west.

 

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Specials and bargains galore abound at the aforementioned 70th annual sidewalk sale, which has double the number of participants compared to last year. Here’s a list, compiled by Red Bank Rivercenter. Oh, and did we mention free parking on all borough lots and streets all weekend?

A. H. Fisher Diamonds . Amanda Jean NYC . Angel Gowns . Another Sunday .Barbizon of Red Bank .Barefoot Bride . Cabana 19 . Camera Culture . Castello . Center For Pilates . Dor L’ Dor . Down to The Felt . Earth Spirit . Five Dimes Brewery . FORGE . Fourchette Red Bank . Georgetown Fine Clothiers . Giselle Boutique . June And Joy . Little Waves Kids . Monmouth Street Emporium . Mother Knitter . Mustillo’s . Nest . Pearl Street Consignment . Poor Cat Designs . Pure Barre . Red Bank Artisan Collective . Red Ginger Home . Sally Boys . Sensorium Emporium . Shedhead Vintage Sorella Bella Boutique . Sweetest Sin Boutique . The Art of Jewelry AND Perfectly Posh . The Green Room . The Robinson Ale House . Town & Country Design . Toy Utopia . Urban Outfitters . Washington General Store . Woodhouse Spa Red Bank . Window Treats

Saturday 6 pm. to 9 p.m.

Wrap up your sidewalk shopping with a stroll to take in the sidewalk sounds of Street Life, which brings outdoor music performances to sidewalk locations around the downtown. Kings Road Band will be at Riverside Gardens Park;  Dennis McDoNoUgH brings the party to Dublin House; Phred Morris holds down the BroadWalk by Dor L’ Dor and Lisa Ellex performs on Broad Street in front of BeijingSaturday 11 a.m.

With the US Women’s Soccer Team competing in the Olympic gold medal match The Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center for the Arts is opening its door for a free viewing party on the big screen. (see flier below)Count Basie Soccer viewing party

 

Saturday, Sunday 10 am. to 1 pm.Coffee Corral’s Summer Music in the Corral concert series continues with Gary Phillips and Stu Hooten rockin’ your latte. (see flier below)

 

Coffee corral summer concert series

Sunday 3 pm. The Borough and Jazz Arts Projects’ Westside Jazz concert series at Johnny Jazz Park continues with a performance by Wayne Esconfrey Quartet. (see flier below) 

 

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar