RED BANK: UNSINKABLE SIDEWALK SALE TOPS WEEKEND PICKS

Nothing can stop Red Bank’s sidewalk sale, it seems. Held every year since 1954, the annual tradition has lasted through recessions and boom times, shopping trends come and gone, the rise shopping malls and the fall of shopping malls. Now, add a close call with Hurricane Debby’s soggy remains to the list.

The sale is on Friday, rain or shine, and continues Saturday and Sunday this weekend, with free parking offered by the borough and dozens of shops participating. See the full list below along with our other picks of things to do for the weekend, which is forecast to be spectacular, weather-wise, with even the bulk of Friday’s storm predicted to swing to our west.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Specials and bargains galore abound at the aforementioned 70th annual sidewalk sale, which has double the number of participants compared to last year. Here’s a list, compiled by Red Bank Rivercenter. Oh, and did we mention free parking on all borough lots and streets all weekend?

A. H. Fisher Diamonds . Amanda Jean NYC . Angel Gowns . Another Sunday .Barbizon of Red Bank .Barefoot Bride . Cabana 19 . Camera Culture . Castello . Center For Pilates . Dor L’ Dor . Down to The Felt . Earth Spirit . Five Dimes Brewery . FORGE . Fourchette Red Bank . Georgetown Fine Clothiers . Giselle Boutique . June And Joy . Little Waves Kids . Monmouth Street Emporium . Mother Knitter . Mustillo’s . Nest . Pearl Street Consignment . Poor Cat Designs . Pure Barre . Red Bank Artisan Collective . Red Ginger Home . Sally Boys . Sensorium Emporium . Shedhead Vintage Sorella Bella Boutique . Sweetest Sin Boutique . The Art of Jewelry AND Perfectly Posh . The Green Room . The Robinson Ale House . Town & Country Design . Toy Utopia . Urban Outfitters . Washington General Store . Woodhouse Spa Red Bank . Window Treats

Saturday 6 pm. to 9 p.m.

Wrap up your sidewalk shopping with a stroll to take in the sidewalk sounds of Street Life, which brings outdoor music performances to sidewalk locations around the downtown. Kings Road Band will be at Riverside Gardens Park; Dennis McDoNoUgH brings the party to Dublin House; Phred Morris holds down the BroadWalk by Dor L’ Dor and Lisa Ellex performs on Broad Street in front of Beijing Saturday 11 a.m.

With the US Women’s Soccer Team competing in the Olympic gold medal match The Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center for the Arts is opening its door for a free viewing party on the big screen. (see flier below)

Saturday, Sunday 10 am. to 1 pm.Coffee Corral’s Summer Music in the Corral concert series continues with Gary Phillips and Stu Hooten rockin’ your latte. (see flier below)

Sunday 3 pm. The Borough and Jazz Arts Projects’ Westside Jazz concert series at Johnny Jazz Park continues with a performance by Wayne Esconfrey Quartet. (see flier below)

