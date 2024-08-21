VIDEO: RED BANKERS BOOGIE FOR COUNT BASIE’S BIRTHDAY

By BRIAN DONOHUE

What vape shop owner in Red Bank has the best dance moves? Is Borough Hall a sad boogie-free zone? Just what would happen if you were to ask legendary Red Bank sports booster Mark Williams to do a Basie boogie at Count Basie Fields? redbankgreen has the video that answers all these questions.

To celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Red Bank’s most famous son, jazz great William “Count” Basie, redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue criss crossed the town with a wireless speaker and Basie’s 1944 composition “Red Bank Boogie” to see what exactly if, and how, Red Bank actually boogies. Enjoy the video.

