VIDEO: RED BANKERS BOOGIE FOR COUNT BASIE’S BIRTHDAY

August 21st @ 3pm

By BRIAN DONOHUE

 

What vape shop owner in Red Bank has the best dance moves? Is Borough Hall a sad boogie-free zone? Just what would happen if you were to ask legendary Red Bank sports booster Mark Williams to do a Basie boogie at Count Basie Fields? redbankgreen has the video that answers all these questions.

To celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Red Bank’s most famous son, jazz great William “Count” Basie, redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue criss crossed the town with a wireless speaker and Basie’s 1944 composition “Red Bank Boogie” to see what exactly if, and how, Red Bank actually boogies. Enjoy the video.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Partyline
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...

