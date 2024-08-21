A uniformed Red Bank Police officer observes as a plainclothes officer, Sgt. Ashon Lovick (in tan shirt), prepares to cross Shrewsbury Avenue as part of an effort to target drivers who break the law requiring drivers to yield to pedestrians. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

More than two dozen motorists received tickets for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk as part of a police sting operation on Shrewsbury Avenue yesterday, Red Bank Police said. The operation entailed a plainclothes officer crossing the street and other officers pulling over drivers who fail to stop as required by law.

(A plainclothes officer radios to officers further down Shrewsbury Avenue as the driver of a red Nissan drives through a crosswalk in which he was crossing. Below, the same driver receives a summons from another officer. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The effort, funded by a state grant, is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of pedestrians struck by cars. Police recently said say 54 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles over the past five years.

On Tuesday, a total of 29 vehicles were stopped for failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Out of those 29 traffic stops, 25 summonses were issued (19 of which were for failure to yield to a pedestrian) along with 5 warnings for various other motor vehicle violations, according to Capt. Mike Frazee.

Frazee issued a statement on the operation in which Sgt. Ashon Lovick, acting as the decoy, spent much of the morning crossing and re-crossing the street not far from the home where he grew up.

“The effort and the dedication that officers put forth today speaks volume and should be interpreted as an important learning experience for everyone who operates a motor vehicle in New Jersey. I want to express my appreciation to the officers, especially Sgt. Lovick, who acts as the pedestrian decoy. He really puts his life on the line trying to weed out the violators. There have been times where he’s had to react quickly to move out of the way of numerous inconsiderate drivers. Additional decoy operations are planned so we urge drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving.

The operations were conducted at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and River Street. redbankgreen watched for an hour or so as the operation unfolded. The good news: the majority of drivers did stop for the officer as he stepped into the crosswalk. Officers remarked there appeared to be a higher level of compliance among drivers compared to similar operations in previous years.

The bad news: there were plenty who didn’t, as evidenced by the number of summonses issued and Lovick clearly having to maneuver to avoid being hit.

Capt. Frazee said the department is also planning “solo officer roving details’ to target crosswalk scofflaws in the coming weeks, as well as other decoy operation before the end of September.

“A great amount of awareness was brought to the community as well as to drivers who pass through town on a daily basis,” Frazee said of the operation.

Shrewsbury Avenue is also slated to undergo a makeover next year designed in part to improve pedestrian safety. The plan calls for flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, bump outs and other improvements.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected]