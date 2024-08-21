Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: POLICE STING TARGETS CROSSWALK SCOFFLAWS

Post a comment
August 21st @ 8am

Red Bank Police pedestrian crosswalk sting 08202024A uniformed Red Bank Police officer observes as a plainclothes officer, Sgt. Ashon Lovick (in tan shirt), prepares to cross Shrewsbury Avenue as part of an effort to target drivers who break the law requiring drivers to yield to pedestrians. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

More than two dozen motorists received tickets for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk as part of a police sting operation on Shrewsbury Avenue yesterday, Red Bank Police said. The operation entailed a plainclothes officer crossing the street and other officers pulling over drivers who fail to stop as required by law.

 

Red Bank Police pedestrian crosswalk sting 08202024(A plainclothes officer radios to officers further down Shrewsbury Avenue as the driver of a red Nissan drives through a crosswalk in which he was crossing. Below, the same driver receives a summons from another officer.  (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The effort, funded by a state grant, is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of pedestrians struck by cars. Police recently said say 54 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles  over the past five years.

Red Bank Police pedestrian crosswalk sting 08202024

On Tuesday, a total of 29 vehicles were stopped for failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.  Out of those 29 traffic stops, 25 summonses were issued (19 of which were for failure to yield to a pedestrian) along with 5 warnings for various other motor vehicle violations, according to Capt. Mike Frazee.

Frazee issued a statement on the operation in which Sgt. Ashon Lovick, acting as the decoy, spent much of the morning crossing and re-crossing the street not far from the home where he grew up.

“The effort and the dedication that officers put forth today speaks volume and should be interpreted as an important learning experience for everyone who operates a motor vehicle in New Jersey.   I want to express my appreciation to the officers, especially Sgt. Lovick, who acts as the pedestrian decoy.  He really puts his life on the line trying to weed out the violators.  There have been times where he’s had to react quickly to move out of the way of numerous inconsiderate drivers.  Additional decoy operations are planned so we urge drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving.  

The operations were conducted at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and River Street. redbankgreen watched for an hour or so as the operation unfolded. The good news: the majority of drivers did stop for the officer as he stepped into the crosswalk. Officers remarked there appeared to be a higher level of compliance among drivers compared to similar operations in previous years.

The bad news: there were plenty who didn’t, as evidenced by the number of summonses issued and Lovick clearly having to maneuver to avoid being hit.

Capt. Frazee said the department is also planning “solo officer roving details’ to target crosswalk scofflaws in the coming weeks, as well as other decoy operation before the end of September.

“A great amount of awareness was brought to the community as well as to drivers who pass through town on a daily basis,” Frazee said of the operation.

Shrewsbury Avenue is also slated to undergo a makeover next year designed in part to improve pedestrian safety. The plan calls for flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, bump outs and other improvements.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar