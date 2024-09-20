COPS: LONGTIME RED BANK CABBIE MURDERED

By BRIAN DONOHUE

UPDATE: See update below story of an arrest made in the case.

A longtime taxi driver for Yellow Car Company taxi in Red Bank was found shot to death in a motel parking lot in Hazlet Saturday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A GoFundMepage set up in memory of Anthony Hill. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown was found by Hazlet police deceased on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Holly Hill Hotel at 270 Route 36, according to press a release from the office of Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

A GoFundMe page set up by Anita Pierce and an obituary identified him as a longtime cab driver for Yellow Car, located near the Red Bank train station. He drove for the company for 18 years and leaves behind a wife of 15 years, Emily Vasquez, and two children.

“Many of you may remember him as the friendly face behind the wheel, always willing to help others,” the GoFundMe site reads.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, the town where he grew up according to the obituary.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Hazlet Police Department is currently ongoing, the press release stated.

UPDATE: On Sept. 20, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced a fugitive being sought in connection with the fatal shooting has been arrested in Brooklyn. Gaetano S. Scannavino, 25, with a last known address in Brooklyn, was arrested

on Thursday, September 19, 2024, by members of the 61 st and 62 nd Precincts of the New York City Police Department.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO and Hazlet Police Department resulted in Scannavino being identified as a suspect, and he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree carjacking, and two second-degree weapons offenses.

