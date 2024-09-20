Skip to content

RED BANK: TOWNWIDE GARAGE SALE, OKTOBERFEST ON TAP

September 20th @ 12pm

A skeleton crew spruces things up for a big weekend in Red Bank. Photos (above and below) taken this week at River Road and Prospect Avenue.  (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

No bones about it, folks, it’s going to be a monster weekend in Red Bank. We’ve got the annual townwide yard sale with 80 sellers and the second annual Oktoberfest Saturday, a stellar weather forecast and autumn officially beginning Sunday morning. Continue reading for all the details on those events and more.The townwide yard sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can pick up your map of all the yard sale locations in person at the Red Bank Public Library starting at 3 pm Friday (the library is open til 5 pm and opens again at 10 am Saturday.)

You can also find a pdf and interactive version of the map on the library web site here, or, well, just look below!

 

Want a sneak peak at what’s on offer at the 80 yard sales? An email from the library Friday morning reads: “Aspiring musician?  We got you covered. Think band equipment, speakers, surround sound system, and stereo systems.  Fashionistas?  So many clothes!  And shoes!  And accessories! (jewelry and purses) and VINTAGE!   For outdoor enthusiasts you can find bikes and bike racks, skis and ski racks, kayaks, hammocks and all sorts of sports stuff.  Collectors can peruse through comics and records.  And very specifically there is a caterpillar costume.”

You’re going to want to sit down (in your caterpillar costume, perhaps) with a beverage after all that.

Luckily, at 1 pm Saturday Red Bank’s Second Annual Oktoberfest begins at Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Restaurant and Brewery and the Two River Theater) on Bridge Avenue.

A Red Bank Rivercenter press release describes Oktoberfest as “a family-friendly festival featuring great food from local Red Bank restaurants, fun kids’ activities, craft vendors, live music and beer! Lots of beer!”

Also Saturday at 10 am Coffee Corral has an adoption event featuring Wag on Inn rescue.

Coffee Corral adoption event 09192024

For the more culturally and civic-minded, The T. Thomas Fortune Foundation and Cultural Center has a combination voter registration drive and front porch jazz concert Saturday. See the flier below for all the information.


T Thomas Fortune tiny porch concerts voter registrationredbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Partyline
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...

