A skeleton crew spruces things up for a big weekend in Red Bank. Photos (above and below) taken this week at River Road and Prospect Avenue. (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

No bones about it, folks, it’s going to be a monster weekend in Red Bank. We’ve got the annual townwide yard sale with 80 sellers and the second annual Oktoberfest Saturday, a stellar weather forecast and autumn officially beginning Sunday morning. Continue reading for all the details on those events and more. The townwide yard sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You can pick up your map of all the yard sale locations in person at the Red Bank Public Library starting at 3 pm Friday (the library is open til 5 pm and opens again at 10 am Saturday.)

You can also find a pdf and interactive version of the map on the library web site here, or, well, just look below!

Want a sneak peak at what’s on offer at the 80 yard sales? An email from the library Friday morning reads: “Aspiring musician? We got you covered. Think band equipment, speakers, surround sound system, and stereo systems. Fashionistas? So many clothes! And shoes! And accessories! (jewelry and purses) and VINTAGE! For outdoor enthusiasts you can find bikes and bike racks, skis and ski racks, kayaks, hammocks and all sorts of sports stuff. Collectors can peruse through comics and records. And very specifically there is a caterpillar costume.”

You’re going to want to sit down (in your caterpillar costume, perhaps) with a beverage after all that.

Luckily, at 1 pm Saturday Red Bank’s Second Annual Oktoberfest begins at Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Restaurant and Brewery and the Two River Theater) on Bridge Avenue.

A Red Bank Rivercenter press release describes Oktoberfest as “a family-friendly festival featuring great food from local Red Bank restaurants, fun kids’ activities, craft vendors, live music and beer! Lots of beer!”

Also Saturday at 10 am Coffee Corral has an adoption event featuring Wag on Inn rescue.

For the more culturally and civic-minded, The T. Thomas Fortune Foundation and Cultural Center has a combination voter registration drive and front porch jazz concert Saturday. See the flier below for all the information.