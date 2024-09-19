Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
September 19th @ 1pm
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the back seat rode several times through the film shoot on West Front Street, garnering cheers, waves and shakas from members of the crew. (photo by Brian Donohue)
