Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: AS NEIGHBORS OBJECT, HISTORIC DISTRICT IS TABLED

Post a comment
September 19th @ 12pm

irving placeA photo taken on Irving Place shows one of the homes that would be included in a proposed historic district. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Homeowners in the Irving Place neighborhood who largely opposed the designation of the area as a new historic district won’t have much to worry about — for a while, anyway.

On Wednesday, the Red Bank Historic Preservation Commission effectively tabled a measure to create the new Irving Place historic district. Plans to create the district had been outlined in a July report cataloguing 17 of the 22 homes on Irving, Maple Ave and Broad Street as having historic value that warrants making them subject to special protections and building rules to preserve their character.  Historic Preservation Commission 09192024 Irving Place historic district debated

 

 

Residents of the prosed Irving Place Historic District at the Historic Preservation Commission meeting.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The proposal went over like a lead ballon, with 19 of the 22 homeowners in the proposed district signing a petition against it.

Nearly a dozen of those homeowners spoke out against the measure at the HPC meeting Wednesday, arguing preservation rules would put undue burdens on them when they seek to repair, remodel or sell their homes. Several predicted it would backfire by driving up the cost of repairs and causing homeowners to forego them altogether, leading to disrepair.

“It feels like losing control of our property,” Irving Place resident Laura Garrett told the commission. “In the end I like to control what I’m able to do to fix my house.”

“No matter what, the renovation of a house in this area, if you’ve gone through it recently, it’s time consuming and onerous as it is,” said Irving Place resident Kaupo Kunnapaa. “You’re proposing making it even harder.”

Even before the line of residents took to the mic, it was clear the HPC was taking a step back from the measures outlined in the report. Those steps would have included sending a recommendation to the Borough Council for possible votes on an ordinance creating the new district.

Instead, the idea of designating 17 of the 22 homes as historic will now be wrapped into a larger “planning effort” to document and protect historic structures Borough-wide, HPC Attorney Michelle Donato said.

“It’s off the table,” Donato said of the Irving Place district proposal following the meeting.

Earlier, she had told residents the review of properties on and near Irving place would be included in a town wide inventory requested by the Borough Planning Board and called for in the 2023 Master Plan.

“It’s just to do that a real comprehensive plan,” Donato said of the HPC’s plans going forward. “This is not going to be presented, the Irving Place is not going to be presented on its own. It’s going to be part of an entire process and you’ll have the opportunity again to participate.”A HOME ON Irving place historic district

She continued: “The planning board has requested a comprehensive review of all the properties in the borough for evaluation as to their historic value and I have recommended that that foundational planning is appropriate to do first. Which would include consideration of the issues that many of you are raising on Irving Place.”

The HPC is tasked with reviewing exterior alteration plans and issuing “certificates of appropriateness” for properties designated historic, including those in the two existing historic districts that cover downtown and the Washington Street area.

The idea of expanding to Irving Place emerged this past spring after the borough council passed a new ordinance designed to better protect historic structures and streamline the approval process for property owners.

Donato repeatedly urged homeowners to study the new ordinance, which does not require homeowners to seek commission approval for minor repairs or exterior work. Those minor approvals will be approved administratively by borough planning officials, she said.

“A lot of you are basing your opinion on other ordinances, other towns and other experiences,” Donato said.  “And so I think if you give this new commission an opportunity and you participate in the process I think you’ll find it really is not what many of you think it may be and it’s not these kind of controlling circumstances.”

Former Borough Council member Cindy Burnham, whose Wallace Street home lies in the Washington Street Historic District warned residents about what can happen to historic properties and neighborhoods that don’t have the designation.

“There were a lot of big houses close to down town in the old days,” she said. “And those were the houses that got sliced and diced by investors.”

“What I’m afraid of with Irving is the same thing that happened with Wallace Street,” she said.

Irving Place residents, meanwhile, said they had something to celebrate besides the apparent reprieve from having to seek additional approvals when they replace their windows or gutters. The effort to fight the proposal, they said, had prompted many of them to meet and get to know neighbors with whom they had rarely interacted.

“You’ve nudged us towards being a more unified community, and that’s not a bad thing,” Irving Place resident Michael Barrett told the commission. “So thanks for that.”

His comments were met with applause from his two dozen neighbors seated behind him and smiles from HPC members on the dais.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar