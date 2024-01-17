RED BANK: PRESERVATION LAW ADVANCES

The borough’s Washington Street Historic District, the location of many applications the HPC reviews, was created in 2009. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A proposed overhaul of Red Bank’s historic preservation ordinance advanced without much resistance Tuesday.

The planning board met via Zoom. (Click to enlarge)

At at special, late-afternoon, digital-only session that lasted just 24 minutes, the borough planning board unanimously determined that law revisions introduced last week do not conflict with the borough’s Master Plan.

The 22-page proposed law includes “changes that have to do with demolition, and how we treat demolition within the historic district,” planning Director Shawna Ebanks told the board. It also institutes a committee to review “minor work,” she said.

“It’s a more comprehensive ordinance on how to deal with individual sites, and also on designating the future historic preservation sites,” said Ebanks. “So it gives a very good sweep of making sure that everything is done according to the [state] Municipal Land Use Law.”

Wallace Street resident Mary Beth Glaccum, whose home in the Washington Street Historic District recently had a partial foundation collapse due to flooding, questioned a provision in the demolition language that would require applicants to provide personal financial information.

Though she supports historic preservation, Glaccum said, “my concern is if there’s a fire or a foundation issue like we had, demolition might be in order. And I don’t feel comfortable sharing publicly what I make as an income” if forced to raze her house. “I feel that’s just a little over the top,” she said.

Chairman Dan Mancuso replied said that concern appeared to be outside the scope of the board’s review, which was narrowly focused on whether the law conflicts with the Master Plan, and suggested Glaccum take it up with the council.

The proposed ordinance, which establishes categories of renovation work on listed properties that require Historic Preservation Commission review, is slated to return to the council for possible adoption January 25.

The HPC, meantime, has not yet scheduled its inaugural meeting. At the council’s reorganization meeting January 1, returning members Gary Saphire and Paul Cagno were reappointed, along with new members Louis Almerini, Marjorie Cavalier and Liam Collins. Karen Schmelzkopf and Doug Miller were named alternates.

The advisory commission last met in June, prior to a change in government.

